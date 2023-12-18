Left Menu

EU adopts 12th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union Council has adopted a 12th package of sanctions against Russia, the European Commission said in a statement on Monday, after Austria gave its final approval over the weekend. The package focuses on imposing additional import and export bans on Russia, combating sanctions circumvention and closing loopholes, it said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:18 IST
EU adopts 12th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union Council has adopted a 12th package of sanctions against Russia, the European Commission said in a statement on Monday, after Austria gave its final approval over the weekend.

The package focuses on imposing additional import and export bans on Russia, combating sanctions circumvention and closing loopholes, it said. Among others, the 12th packages imposes the prohibition on the direct and indirect import, purchase or transfer of diamonds from Russia and introduces a new import ban on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) which would impact annual imports worth of 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), the EU added in the statement.

The package also added 140 additional individuals and entities as subject to asset freezes, including actors in the Russian military and defence industry, private military companies and includes actors from the IT sector. While the European Council announced the adoption of the package last week, Austria did not give its formal approval until its major bank Raiffeisen was suspended from a Ukrainian list dubbed "international sponsors of war".

The Ukrainian blacklist temporarily removed the bank pending discussions with the European Commission. The Commission declined to comment on the matter on Monday. Hungary and Greece similarly delayed the previous package of sanctions in order to have some of their companies suspended. Two Greek shipping companies are still in the suspension phase on the website. ($1 = 0.9152 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023