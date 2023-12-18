EU adopts 12th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union Council has adopted a 12th package of sanctions against Russia, the European Commission said in a statement on Monday, after Austria gave its final approval over the weekend.

The package focuses on imposing additional import and export bans on Russia, combating sanctions circumvention and closing loopholes, it said. Among others, the 12th packages imposes the prohibition on the direct and indirect import, purchase or transfer of diamonds from Russia and introduces a new import ban on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) which would impact annual imports worth of 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), the EU added in the statement.

The package also added 140 additional individuals and entities as subject to asset freezes, including actors in the Russian military and defence industry, private military companies and includes actors from the IT sector. While the European Council announced the adoption of the package last week, Austria did not give its formal approval until its major bank Raiffeisen was suspended from a Ukrainian list dubbed "international sponsors of war".

The Ukrainian blacklist temporarily removed the bank pending discussions with the European Commission. The Commission declined to comment on the matter on Monday. Hungary and Greece similarly delayed the previous package of sanctions in order to have some of their companies suspended. Two Greek shipping companies are still in the suspension phase on the website. ($1 = 0.9152 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)