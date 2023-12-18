Left Menu

Unseasonal rains: Crops damaged on 9.75L hectares; CM announces 2k cr aid for farmers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said crops on 9.75 lakh hectares were damaged due to unseasonal rains in the state as per primary estimates and announced financial assistance of Rs 2,000 crore for affected farmers.He also said farmer suicides were a worrying reality for the government, adding that a task force set up to suggest measures to tide over the problem will be reorganised.Speaking in the Assembly, the CM said, Crops on 9.75 lakh hectares have been damaged as per primary estimates.

He also said farmer suicides were a ''worrying reality'' for the government, adding that a task force set up to suggest measures to tide over the problem will be reorganised.

Speaking in the Assembly, the CM said, ''Crops on 9.75 lakh hectares have been damaged as per primary estimates. We will be paying Rs 2000 crore to farmers. Crop damage assessment is pending in six districts and they will be completed soon.'' ''The state government had provided Rs 44,278 crore in the last one-and-half years to farmers facing natural calamities,'' he said. The Shinde government was formed in June last year.

''As a symbolic gesture, some farmers were given compensation cheques today. The remaining farmers will get the compensation amount deposited directly in their bank accounts,'' Shinde said in the Assembly.

Out of the Rs 44,278 crore, the Relief and Rehabilitation department has spent around Rs 14,891 crore, Agriculture department has spent Rs 15,040 crore, Cooperation department Rs 5190 crore, Marketing department Rs 5114 crore, Food and Civil supplies Rs 3800 crore, and Animal Husbandry Rs 243 crore, he said.

He also announced Rs 20000 per hectare bonus to grain farmers, up from last year's Rs 15,000 per hectare.

Several parts of the state received unseasonal rains towards the end of November, resulting in damage to crops, fruits and vegetables.

''Farmer suicides is a worrying reality for the government. We have decided to reorganise the task force meant to suggest measures to stop farmer suicides. The task force will work on developing a model to increase farm produce, reduce crop damage due to natural calamities,'' he said.

Shinde was replying to the discussion in the Assembly on agrarian distress. He also announced that counsellors, researchers, senior editors, retired police officials, agricultural university professors, NGOs, social workers and preachers will be roped in to strengthen the Vasantrao Naik Shetkari Swavalamban Mission (VNSSM), which is aimed at making farmers self-reliant.

Admitting that several parts of the state are facing water shortage due to unequal distribution of rains, the CM said, ''A Central team recently visited the drought affected areas. We have written a letter seeking Rs 2587 crore aid for to farmers of 40 tehsils,'' he said.

Drought-prone situation has been announced in additional 1021 revenue mandals, which do not fulfil the Centre's criteria, he added.

''We have implemented schemes such as restructuring of farm loan, 33.5 per cent concession in power bill, exam fee waiver etc. We are also extending aid that is double than what is offered by the NDRF,'' the CM told the House.

With prices of onions, a kitchen staple, rising, Shinde announced the formation of 'MahaBank of Onions'. ''This is a path breaking project of using nuclear technology for onion irradiation in which senior nuclear scientist Dr Anil Kakodkar is helping the state government,'' he said.

The Maharashtra government is also holding discussions with Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal regarding the ban imposed by the Centre on onion export.

He said Konkan Area Development Authority (KADA) will be set up for development of the state's coastal region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

