UK speaking to shipping sector on security after Red Sea attacks - PM's spokesman

Updated: 18-12-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:41 IST
  • United Kingdom

Britain's government is talking to the shipping sector and partners about how to strengthen maritime security particularly after attacks on ships in the Red Sea, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

Asked about oil major BP's decision to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea, the spokesman said such decisions were commercial matters.

"We are speaking to the sector, we are speaking to our partners, both internationally and in the region, about how we can further strengthen maritime security particularly in the context of the recent attacks," he told reporters.

