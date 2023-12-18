Assam Govt signs MoU with Ministry of Health to set up NCDC unit in Kamrup district

The Assam government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for the establishment of Regional Branch of NCDC at Rani in Kamrup district. The MoU was signed between the state's Health and Family Welfare Department and NCDC at an event in Guwahati.

Speaking at the event, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said that the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Regional Branch of NCDC at Rani will be held within a month. According to the Assam Health Department, "NCDC branches in the states will support the State Government in timely disease surveillance and monitoring and these will enable early warning leading to timely intervention based on evidence gathered from the field."

The state branch will coordinate with NCDC HQ in New Delhi with real-time sharing of data and information aided by cutting-edge technology, said the department. As per the State Health Department, NCDC branches would also be crucial in ensuring the timely availability of updated guidelines so that accurate scientifically backed information can be disseminated easily. (ANI)

