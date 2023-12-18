Mansukh Mandaviya to hold high-level meeting with State Health Ministers over COVID upsurge

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a high-level review meeting on Wednesday on respiratory illnesses and the Covid19 upsurge. The meeting will be held at 10 a.m.

According to the sources, the meeting will be held with State Health Ministers and senior officers. "Union Health Ministers and Additional Chief/Principal Secretaries (Health) of all States/UTs and relevant Central Ministries/Departments on the preparedness of health facilities and services given the recent upsurge in respiratory illness such as Influenza Like Illness/Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (ILI/SARI) (including by COVID-19)," said the sources.

Mea while, given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in some States/UTs in India and the detection of the first case of the new JN.1 variant of COVID-19 in the country, Sudhansh Pant, Union Health Secretary sent an advisory to States/UTs, highlighting the need for maintaining a state of constant vigil over the COVID situation in the country. "Considering the upcoming festive season, States were advised to put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimize the risk of increase in transmission of the disease by adherence to the maintenance of respiratory hygiene," the advisory read.

States were urged to ensure effective compliance with the detailed operational guidelines for the revised surveillance strategy for COVID-19 as has been shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Union Health Ministry has also given advisory to States regarding ensuring Covid19 testing.

"States were advised to ensure adequate testing in all the districts as per Covid-19 testing guidelines and maintain the recommended share of RT-PCR and Antigen tests," the advisory read (ANI)

