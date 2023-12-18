Left Menu

Three held in road rage assault case in North Goa's Colvale

Goa Police on Monday arrested three accused persons in connection with an assault of two persons after a road rage at Colvale. A lady and a man were assaulted two days before by three unknown accused persons over a simple issue of overtaking, the police said.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:50 IST
Goa Police on Monday arrested three accused persons in connection with an assault of two persons after a road rage at Colvale. A lady and a man were assaulted two days before by three unknown accused persons over a simple issue of overtaking, the police said. One Alto car was involved in the crime and police were on a hunt to nab the accused persons.

According to the police, the accused driver of a blue-coloured Alto car Devendra Tembkar, 25, registered the complainant by blocking his car. Then called his friend Pankaj Sadekar, a resident of Ram Nagar, Colvale, who came with an activa scooter, and one more unknown accused and started abusing the complainant girl and her boyfriend.

Thereafter assaulted the complainant on her forehead and her boyfriend on the left side forehead with fist blows, and allegedly threatened them with dire consequences and fled away. In this connection, police have also arrested the third accused person namely Pankaj Nachiket Salgaokar, a resident of Colvale, Bardez Goa.

Jivba Dalvi, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Mapusa, stated that there is no room for crime in Goa, especially over petty road rage issues and strict action will be initiated as per law. The Alto car used by the accused persons has also been seized by the police.

The dedicated team under the leadership of Police Inspector Vijay Rane comprising Police Sub-Inspector Kunal Naik and staff was constituted by the SDPO who nabbed the accused from Sawantwadi Maharashtra in the early morning of Monday. All three arrested accused presently are in police custody, said the police.

Colvale Police registered an offence under a stringent section of law. An offence under sections 307, 354, 509, 341, 504, 506(ii), 324, r/w 34 of IPC was registered. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

