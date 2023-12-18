Left Menu

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interacts with people in Kozhikode's sweetmeat street

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited one of the busiest streets, the 'Mittayi Theruvu' (sweetmeat street) on Monday and interacted with people while posing for photographs in Kozhikode.

18-12-2023
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Kozhikode's Mittayi Theruvu, SM Street (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited one of the busiest streets, the 'Mittayi Theruvu' (sweetmeat street) on Monday and interacted with people while posing for photographs in Kozhikode. The governor walked down the streets and also visited the shops on Mittayi Theruvu and talked to the traders. The governor received a warm welcome from the merchants.

People also gathered around the Governor to take photos with him, and merchants welcomed him to visit their shops. The visit turned into a procession as people walked the streets along with the Governor.

Sweet Meat Street or Mittai Theruvu is the busiest street in Kozhikode and derives its name from the times when the street was lined with sweetmeat (halwa) stalls. It is located in the heart of Kozhikode in Kerala and is called Mittayi Theruvu in Malayalam language.

In earlier times, the street was filled with Kozhikkodan Halwa shops prompting the British to call it Sweet Meat Street (SM Street). The earlier name of SM Street was 'Huzoor Road'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

