Tripura Minister for Food distributes appointment letters to LDC candidates in Agartala

Tripura Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Sushanta Chowdhary on Monday distributed the appointment letters to the qualified candidates for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) at Civil Secretariat at an event in Tripura's Agartala today. The programme saw the handing over of appointment letters to 38 new lower division clerks selected through the Joint Recruitment Board.

Earlier today, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha addressed the 1st foundation day celebration of Agartala Government Dental College at Rabindra Satabarsiki Bhavan in Agartala. "Tripura has experienced a robust change in health infrastructure over the past few years due to the dedicated efforts of the current state government. The establishment of Agartala Government Dental College is one such initiative. We are committed to transforming this institution into a Center of Excellence & Research," said CM Saha.

He emphasized that Agartala Government Dental College is a flagship in the development of health services in the state and that this college will create a bright future for the children of the state."Therefore, everyone should strive to make this dental college a 'Center of Excellence' in the field of health services. In addition, everyone should take the initiative to make this dental college, the pride of the state, a research centre. The infrastructure of Agartala Government Dental College is on par with any other dental college in the country. All the faculty members who have visited this dental college have highly appreciated its infrastructure. As a result, this college received approval from the Dental Council of India very quickly. The state government faced various hurdles in setting up this college, but after many efforts, it became possible to establish this college in the state," said the Chief Minister. During the event, the Chief Minister mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after assuming office in 2014, has given importance to the development of infrastructure in the North Eastern region."He believes that the development of the country is not possible without the development of the North-East region. As a result of the sincere efforts of the Prime Minister, there has been massive development of infrastructure in various fields, including the communication system in the state," added CM Saha.Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Agartala Government Dental College Principal Shalu Roy, Indian Dental Association State Branch President Dr Samir Ranjan Dutta Chowdhury, Health Department Secretary Dr Sandip R. Rathore, Tripura Health Service Director Dr. Supriyo Mallik, and others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

