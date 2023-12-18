Action to be taken after forensic report, says Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra explosion

A day after an explosion at a solar explosive company's factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur, which claimed nine lives, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that a case has been registered and final action would be taken after a forensic report. Speaking about the incident at the Vidhan Sabha, Fadnavis said, "The complete CCTV footage of before and after the explosion is available in the Solar Industries Nagpur. The forensic department has taken all the samples from there. As per rule, 304 A (Death by Negligence) a case has been registered. Final action will be taken after the forensic report."

"According to the preliminary situation, it does not seem to be sabotage as per the CCTV footage, but it can be said after the final forensic report," he added. At least nine people were killed after an explosion that occurred at a solar explosive company's factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur during the packing of explosives for coal blasting on Sunday, officials said.

"Nine workers of Solar Industries lost their lives in an accident that occurred at 9 am today at Solar Industries India Limited, Chakdoh, Nagpur," Ashish Srivastava, Senior General Manager, Solar Industries India Limited, Nagpur said yesterday. He further expressed grief over the demise of people and said that all support and relief to the deceased families today and in future too.

"It is indeed a very sad and tragic incident for all of us. We remain committed to providing all support and relief to the deceased families today and in future too. We shall implement the recommendations of the inquiry committee as soon as they are received," he added. Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited the site of the explosion at Solar Industries in Nagpur and inspected the situation.

Reacting to the same, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday, "What happened is unfortunate. I am going to visit the spot. CM has announced financial assistance to the families of the deceased. We will find out the reason behind this incident." Fadnavis later visited the site of the explosion at Solar Industries in Nagpur and met the families of the deceased on Sunday. (ANI)

