"Govt has reached heights of tyranny": Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary after being suspended from Lok Sabha

After being suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remaining part of the Winter Session, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Monday took a dig at the ruling party and said that the Modi-led BJP government has reached the heights of tyranny. This comes after the suspension of a total of forty-six Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) for the remaining part of the Winter Session for "misconduct" and not obeying the directions of the Chair.

Speaking to ANI on the suspension from the Lok Sabha, Chowdhury said, "All leaders, including me, have been suspended. We have been demanding for days to reinstate our MPs who were suspended earlier and that the Home Minister come to the House and give a statement. He gives statements to the TV every day and he can speak a little in the Parliament too regarding what is being done by the Government for the security of the Parliament. Today's government has reached the heights of dictatorship." "(Aaj ki sarkar taanashahi ki charamshikhar par pahuch chuki hai, unke pas bahumat hai aur bahumat ke sath sath vo bahubali ka danda ghuma rahi hai.) Today's government has reached the pinnacle of tyranny, they have the majority and with this Bahubali majority, they are wielding the power," said Chowdhury.

"I also advised that since Rajnath Singh is the Deputy Leader of the House, Lok Sabha it would be possible to call all the opposition leaders and try to run the House by making them all come to a mutual agreement," he said. "Sadan chalana sarkar ka farz banta hai aur sadan chalate samay loktantra ke mutabik vipaksh ko saath mai rakhna zaruri hai, (It is the duty of the government to run the House and as per the democracy, it is important to keep the opposition along while running the House," he stated.

Earlier in the day, a total of forty-seven Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan, TMC's Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee and DMK's TR Baalu, A Raja and Dayanidhi Maran were suspended for the remaining part of the winter session. The motion for the suspension of MPs was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. When the House reassembled at 3 pm after adjournments earlier, BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, said that the members had been violating rules.

Amid continuous protests by opposition members on the issue of Parliament security breach, Lok Sabha was adjourned for tomorrow at 11 am. Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid continuous protests by opposition members on the issue of Parliament security breaches on December 13.

Opposition members have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the breach of Parliament's security on December 13. Rajya Sabha has also witnessed repeated adjournments on the issue.

Notably, on December 14, a day after the Parliament security breach, 13 Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP were suspended for "unruly conduct" in Parliament. (ANI)

