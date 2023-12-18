Tripura: Assam Rifles flags off National Integration Tour for tribal students from Agartala

Left Menu

Assam Rifles flags off National Integration Tour for tribal students from Agartala. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Rifles flagged off a National Integration Tour for students of Gariya Academy Tentui Ompi School from Agartala (Tripura) to the Director General of the Assam Rifles Headquarters in Shillong on Monday. The tour will culminate on December 24. The tour included 30 tribal BPL (below poverty line) students and four teachers from Gariya Academy Tentui Ompi School in Karbook Village, Tripura's Gomati district, along with four personnel from Assam Rifles.

An official of Assam Rifles, while addressing the students from different backgrounds, including those from BPL families, and the teachers before flagging off, highlighted the aim of such an initiative, which is to give an insight into the rich and varied culture of North Eastern States as well as understanding the wide diversity across the country in different spheres. The tour is being conducted to provide an opportunity for the children to visit prominent places and interact with various intellectuals and renowned personalities. This kind of exposure will enhance their general awareness.

On December 15, the Assam Rifles flagged off the National Integration Tour for Assam Rifles Public School students from Agartala (Tripura) to Rajkot (Gujarat). The tour will culminate on December 30. A total of 20 students and two staff of the Assam Rifles Public School, Agartala and Udaipur, along with one Junior Commission Officer and two other ranks of Assam Rifles, Agartala, constituted the tour, a press release from the Assam Rifles Headquarters stated.

The tour party embarked from Agartala by train on December 15 and will reach Gujarat's Rajkot via Jabalpur on December 17. The students and staff will be part of the 24th Rashtra Katha Shivir at Pransla, Rajkot, organised by Shri Vedic Mission Trust for eight days, from December 17 to December 24, the release said. After attending the 24th Rashtra Katha Shivir, the students will return via the same route and reach Agartala on December 30, it added. (ANI)

