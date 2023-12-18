Left Menu

Telangana: President Murmu arrives in Secunderabad for five-day winter sojourn

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Secunderabad on Monday for a five-day winter sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam, one of the three presidential retreats in India and the only one in southern India.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 22:50 IST
Telangana: President Murmu arrives in Secunderabad for five-day winter sojourn
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo source: @rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Secunderabad on Monday for a five-day winter sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam, one of the three presidential retreats in India and the only one in southern India. The President was warmly welcomed by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at Begumpet airport.

During her stay in Telangana, the president will grace the centenary celebrations of the Hyderabad Public School Society on December 19. On December 20, she will visit the handloom and spinning unit and the theme pavilion, organised by the Ministry of Textiles, at Pochampally, district Yadadri Bhuvnagiri. She will also interact with the weavers there. In the evening, she will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of MNR Educational Trust in Secunderabad.

On December 21, she will inaugurate various projects at Rashtrapati Nilayam. On December 22, she will host an At Home Reception for the dignitaries of the state, leading citizens, academics, and others. On December 23, she will witness a live firing exercise at Pokhran, Rajasthan, before returning to Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

