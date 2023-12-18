Tamil Nadu Guv calls meeting to review situation in flood-affected districts

Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi has called a meeting with senior officials of Central Agencies and Armed Forces to review the present situation in flood-affected southern districts of Tamil Nadu. Taking to the social media handle on X, Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu posted on Monday, "Governor Ravi has convened a meeting tomorrow in Raj Bhavan, Chennai, with senior officials of Central Agencies and Armed Forces to review the present situation in flood-affected southern districts of Tamil Nadu and to mobilize the maximum possible resources for rescue and relief."

Meanwhile, terming the rainfall in Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts as unprecedented, Tamil Nadu chief secretary Shiv Das Meena on Monday said the state government has requested the three armed forces to assist the administration in rescuing the stranded people. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he had instructed party cadres from the rain-affected districts to assist in the ongoing relief work.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that he is monitoring the relief work and is in contact with officials. Some districts in Tamil Nadu such as Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi have been witnessing heavy rainfall since Sunday morning, triggering floods and disrupting normal life.

Issuing a red alert in South Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department said that heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls --above 204.4 mm-- likely to continue over the region on Monday. Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, private institutions, banks and financial institutions in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts on Monday due to heavy rainfall. (ANI)

