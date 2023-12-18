RSP's hot steel mill gets CE marking for its products

Left Menu

Rourkela Steel Plants hot strip mill HSM has got CE marking for its products, which opened opportunities in the European market, an official said on Monday.CE marking represents a manufacturers declaration that the products comply with the EUs directives, he said. The HSM-2 of RSP has been certified for producing CE-marked products, he added.RSPs director in-charge Atanu Bhowmick received the certificate at a recent function.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-12-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 22:58 IST
Rourkela Steel Plant's hot strip mill (HSM) has got CE marking for its products, which opened opportunities in the European market, an official said on Monday.

CE marking represents a manufacturer's declaration that the products comply with the EU's directives, he said. The HSM-2 of RSP has been certified for producing CE-marked products, he added.

RSP's director in-charge Atanu Bhowmick received the certificate at a recent function. The audit for the certification was conducted by Hyderebad-based DNV-GL. It thoroughly witnessed the rolling, testing, and marking of the products and rigorously assessed the factory production control system.

Hot Strip Mill-2 will be supplying nine different grades of non-alloyed hot rolled plates and coils.

Rourkela Steel Plant obtained CE marking for its export-grade plates in 2016, and has been supplying CE-marked plates to the EU on a regular basis.

