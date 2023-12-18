Nine-year-old dies after being attacked by leopard in UP village
A nine-year-old girl died after being attacked by a leopard here on Monday afternoon, officials said.The incident took place in Badhiowala village in the Nahtaur area here when Naina was on her way to meet her father who was working in a farm, Divisional Forest Officer DFO Arun Kumar Singh said.
- Country:
- India
A nine-year-old girl died after being attacked by a leopard here on Monday afternoon, officials said.
The incident took place in Badhiowala village in the Nahtaur area here when Naina was on her way to meet her father who was working in a farm, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arun Kumar Singh said. The leopard attacked her from behind when she was passing along a river, Singh said.
As the villagers raised an alarm, the big cat fled to the nearby forest, the DFO said.
The girl who got seriously injured was rushed to Dhampur Hospital where she died during treatment, he added.
The DFO said an operation has been launched to capture the leopard.
According to locals, Naina's father Mahendra hailed from Jharkhand and had come here with his family. He worked as a labourer in a sugarcane farm in Badhiowala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Once I got the wicket of Wade, belief came in that we can win the match: Arshdeep Singh
Chhattisgarh polls: Dy CM Singh Deo loses by 94 votes; 8 other ministers bite dust
SEPC bags order worth Rs 428 cr from Jharkhand govt
Two PLFI members arrested in Jharkhand’s Simdega
Accident at Karni Singh Range: Shooter loses left thumb after pistol's gas cylinder explosion