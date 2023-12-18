Left Menu

Nine-year-old dies after being attacked by leopard in UP village

A nine-year-old girl died after being attacked by a leopard here on Monday afternoon, officials said.The incident took place in Badhiowala village in the Nahtaur area here when Naina was on her way to meet her father who was working in a farm, Divisional Forest Officer DFO Arun Kumar Singh said.

PTI | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 18-12-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 23:24 IST
Nine-year-old dies after being attacked by leopard in UP village
A nine-year-old girl died after being attacked by a leopard here on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident took place in Badhiowala village in the Nahtaur area here when Naina was on her way to meet her father who was working in a farm, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arun Kumar Singh said. The leopard attacked her from behind when she was passing along a river, Singh said.

As the villagers raised an alarm, the big cat fled to the nearby forest, the DFO said.

The girl who got seriously injured was rushed to Dhampur Hospital where she died during treatment, he added.

The DFO said an operation has been launched to capture the leopard.

According to locals, Naina's father Mahendra hailed from Jharkhand and had come here with his family. He worked as a labourer in a sugarcane farm in Badhiowala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

