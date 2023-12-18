US raised concerns with Israel over Gaza church killings -White House
The U.S. has raised concerns with Israel about reports that an Israeli sniper shot dead two Christian women in a Christian compound in the Gaza Strip over the weekend, White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday.
The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the Catholic authority in the Holy Land, said the two women, named as Nahida Khalil Anton and her daughter Samar, were shot dead in the compound of the Holy Family Parish in Gaza.
