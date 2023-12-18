International Feran Day celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu

Vomesh, a non-profit organization that works in the field of art and culture in Jammu and Kashmir, today organised International Feran Day at Abhinav Theatre in Jammu, which has been the first attempt to boost the morale of a community in exile to preserve and inspire youth to follow the traditions, culture and language of their motherland. 'Feran' is referred to as the traditional outfit for men and women in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It was breathtaking enthusiasm wherein very small girls and boys wore pheran with full attire. A short play written by Rajni Bhatti and directed by Rohit Bhat depicted the Kashmir 34 Years ago and the Kashmir now. The scene in Lal Chowk stole the show," said Rohit Bhat, Organiser. A participant, Bharti Kaul, also shared her experience stating, "The Cultural programme, Wanwun, Vyueg Vachan, Rove and the first-ever Feran Ramp Show of traditional Kashmiri Pandit attire stole the show. The show aimed to showcase the Kashmiri culture and remind the youth of today about the Kashmiri culture, attire, folklore, and traditional music". (ANI)

