BSF intensifies ganja destruction drive in Tripura, destroys thousands of ganja plants in West Tripura district

In a joint operation, BSF troops of Tripura Frontier along with NCB, Tripura State Rifles, Tripura Police and Excise department destroyed around 31,500 immature Ganja plants in the villages of Gajeria and Ganiyamara in West Tripura district. The BSF has been carrying out a series of joint operations against illegal cultivation of Ganja in Tripura for the last week.

BSF troops have cut, uprooted, and burnt Ganja plants on around 15 acres of land. In another operation on Monday, troops along with the personnel from the Kalamchoura Police Station also destroyed around 30,000 immature Ganja plants in the general area of Village South Kalamchoura clearing around 18 acres.

This season to date total of 6,09,400 plants in Tripura mostly in the Sepahijala district, have been destroyed. BSF's persistent and concerted efforts and endeavours in close coordination with sister agencies are playing a pivotal role in maintaining a "drug-free" society, said the press release issued by the BSF. (ANI)

