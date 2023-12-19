Left Menu

Nation pays homage to martyrs who laid their lives for liberation of Goa: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the nation pays homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for liberation of Goa from colonial rule and wished for a bright future to the residents of this beautiful state.The Goa liberation day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of Operation Vijay undertaken by the armed forces to liberate the state from the Portuguese in 1961.On Goa Liberation Day, the nation pays homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for liberation of Goa from colonial rule.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 07:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the nation pays homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for liberation of Goa from colonial rule and wished for a bright future to the residents of ''this beautiful state''.

The Goa liberation day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the armed forces to liberate the state from the Portuguese in 1961.

''On Goa Liberation Day, the nation pays homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for liberation of Goa from colonial rule. We salute the freedom fighters and our armed forces for their exemplary courage and sacrifice. I wish a bright future to the residents of this beautiful state,'' the president's office said in a post on X.

