Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in wooden warehouse mill in Saharanpur

A massive fire broke out in the wooden warehouse of a mill in the Saharanpur area of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 08:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 08:01 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out in the wooden warehouse of a mill in the Saharanpur area of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. As soon as the information was received, the fire tender reached the spot.

Visuals show the wooden warehouse mill engulfed in fire. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

The dousing work at the spot is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

