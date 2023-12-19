Left Menu

Odisha: Car catches fire at Utkal University campus

The fire was doused and brought under control and no casualties were reported; however, the car was completely burned down.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 08:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 08:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A car caught fire at Utkal University in Vani Vihar, Bhubaneswar, on Monday night. As soon as information was received, the fire department reached the spot.

The fire was doused and brought under control and no casualties were reported; however, the car was completely burned down. It is suspected that the fire occurred due to a short circuit from the battery.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

