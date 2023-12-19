Odisha: Car catches fire at Utkal University campus

A car caught fire at Utkal University in Vani Vihar, Bhubaneswar, on Monday night. As soon as information was received, the fire department reached the spot.

The fire was doused and brought under control and no casualties were reported; however, the car was completely burned down. It is suspected that the fire occurred due to a short circuit from the battery.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)