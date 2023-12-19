Bhubaneswar Police bust major brown sugar racket: 660 grams seized, two arrested

In a crackdown on the drug trade, the Special Crime Unit (SCU) of Bhubaneswar Police has arrested two notorious brown sugar peddlers and seized a significant amount of illegal substances valued at Rs 66 lakh. The Special Crime Unit (SCU) of Bhubaneswar Police, led by Additional DCP Sanjeev Satpathy, Inspector Santosini Behera, and SI Tapan Swain, executed a meticulously planned operation to monitor and curb the illegal trafficking of brown sugar, according to Bhubaneswar Police.

Acting on credible intelligence, the team intercepted a vehicle on the NH 16 flyover and arrested the suspects, identified as Sk Sadiruddin and Amer Khan, both hailing from Balasore district. The arrested individuals are believed to be part of a network transporting dangerous substances for financial gain. Further investigation is underway to determine their involvement, potential complicity, and financial aspects of the case.

A case has been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act and is currently under active investigation. The arrested individuals, believed to be habitual drug dealers, hail from the Jaleshwar and Basta areas of the Balasore district. They are suspected to be part of a network involved in transporting these dangerous substances for financial gain, from Jaleswar to the Khurda area, said Bhubaneswar Police.

The accused were presented before the court seeking police remand for further investigation into their involvement, the potential complicity of other suspects, and the financial aspects of this case. Further investigation is underway.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

