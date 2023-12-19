Assam Rifles DIG calls on Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

Brigadier Girish Upadhya, DIG 23 Sector Assam Rifles, called on Mizoram's Chief Minister, Pu Lalduhoma on Monday to congratulate him on taking over as Chief Minister and discuss the effective border management role of the Indo-Myanmar border and Assam Rifles' efforts to curb the drug menace in Mizoram. The DIG assured the Chief Minister that Assam Rifles will continue to operate against the movement of drugs and areca nuts in border areas and break down the drug cartel.

Chief Minister complimented the efforts of Assam Rifles and promised full support and cooperation by the state government. Lalduhoma became the first leader, not belonging to either the Mizo National Front or Congress, to hold the post. The DIG briefed the Chief Minister about Assam Rifles' contributions to Mizoram's development and assistance, including medical camps, women empowerment projects, and self-help projects.

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma, assumed the office of Mizoram's Chief Minister on December 9. The MHA project of border smart fencing for effective border management was also apprised to the CM.

The DIG briefed the Chief Minister about the contribution of Assam Rifles in overall development and assistance to the people of Mizoram through civil assistance projects like medical camps, women empowerment projects, mushroom farming and tailoring, self-help projects like carpentry, vehicle repair capsules, training of youth for recruitment and children to join Sainik School, NEIDO project wherein 30 students will be trained in Zokhawsang boarding facility for appearing in NEET and JEE exams. The Chief Minister and the DIG also discussed allowing thoroughfare to farmers in Zokhawsang until the bypass road is constructed.

The DIG promised to provide all possible assistance, despite constraints. The shifting of Assam rifles to Zokhasang was also discussed and the Chief Minister promised the DIG to resolve the issue amicably. (ANI)

