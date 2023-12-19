Left Menu

"Vande Bharat is picture of growing and changing India": Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi

Meenakashi Lekhi said, "Vande Bharat is a train with the best technology; the target is to run 400 Vande Bharat trains... Vande Bharat is a picture of growing and changing India."

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 08:04 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 08:04 IST
Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Monday received the Vande Bharat train from Varanasi, which was flagged off by PM Narendra Modi on Sunday. Meenakashi Lekhi said, "Vande Bharat is a train with the best technology; the target is to run 400 Vande Bharat trains... Vande Bharat is a picture of growing and changing India."

The train, a symbol of the 'Make in India' initiative, promises to revolutionise travel between Uttar Pradesh and the national capital. The train will connect Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, and New Delhi, offering a swift and modern travel option for pilgrims and professionals. The train aims to minimise travel time between cities and offers passengers a rapid and comfortable journey. The train is a self-propelled, semi-high-speed train set, indigenously made under the 'Make in India' Initiative, with fully suspended traction motors for high operational speed.

This train offers a myriad of superior amenities that will provide passengers with an aircraft-like travelling experience and advanced state-of-the-art safety features. Vande Bharat is a self-propelled, semi-high-speed train set. This train has been indigenously made under the 'Make in India' Initiative. All bogies with fully suspended traction motors for high operational speed have been provided. The advanced state-of-the-art suspension system ensures a smooth and safe journey and enhanced riding comfort for passengers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

