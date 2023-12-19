Left Menu

Telangana: Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests Assistant Labour Officer, his son for accepting bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Telangana has arrested an Assistant Labour Officer (ALO) and his son for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 25,000 on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 08:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 08:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Telangana has arrested an Assistant Labour Officer (ALO) and his son for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 25,000 on Monday. The ALO, K Saibaba, was caught red-handed at his residence accepting the bribe from a complainant for forwarding the file about compensation for the death of his mother, Thalari Ganganna.

According to an official press release from the ACB, on December 18, 2023, Assistant Labour Officer, identified as K Saibaba, was caught red-handed at his residence while accepting a bribe from a complainant for forwarding the file about the sanction of compensation in respect of the death of the complainant's mother, Thalari Ganganna. Ganganna had applied for compensation following the death of his mother, who was a registered labourer, on August 21, 2023.

The press release further states that Saibaba demanded and accepted the bribe through his son, K Damodar, in exchange for "doing official favour." The bribe amount was recovered from Damodar, and both are being presented before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court.

Following the arrest, the bribe amount was recovered from Damodar, and a chemical test confirmed the presence of bribe money in his hands. Both Saibaba and Damodar have been arrested and are being presented before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court in Karimnagar.

Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

