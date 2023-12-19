Left Menu

Beijing ready to expand energy cooperation with Russia - Chinese envoy to Moscow

Updated: 19-12-2023 09:12 IST
Beijing intends to expand energy cooperation with Russia along all stages of production, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told the Russian state RIA news agency in an interview published on Tuesday. "China expects to expand cooperation along the entire production chain in the energy industry," RIA cited the envoy as saying, ahead of a meeting of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and China's top leaders.

"In the face of fluctuations in the global energy market and in the face of external risks and challenges, Russia and China always adhere to the principles of mutual trust and mutual benefit, constantly increase cooperation in the energy field and thereby make a positive contribution to ensuring global energy security." Mishustin, in addition to holding talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, will meet President Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing, Russia's government said on Monday.

