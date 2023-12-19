Congress MP Manish Tewari moves Adjournment Motion notice seeking discussion on Parliament security breach

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday moved an Adjournment Motion notice to discuss the Parliament security breach incident, which has been a key reason for repeated disruptions of House proceedings since it happened. "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this do suspend Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other Businesses of the Day to have a discussion regarding the unfortunate security breach that occurred in the Parliament on December 13, 2023," the Congress MP wrote in the notice.

Congress RS MP Jairam Ramesh also questioned the suspension of opposition MPs alleging that the BJP had taken no action against the MP who had allegedly given the pass to the intruders. "It is truly ironical that the BJP MP who helped the 2 intruders gain entry to the Lok Sabha on December 13th continues to be a MP, while 93 INDIA MPs who demanded a statement from the HM on the role of this BJP MP have been suspended from both Houses " Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Since two persons with gas canisters jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery, triggering panic inside the House on December 13, the opposition lawmakers are demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue. A total of 78 MPs -- 33 from Lok Sabha and 45 from Rajya Sabha -- were suspended on Monday, following a ruckus over the demand by the Opposition for a statement from Shah on the December 13 incident.

The suspensions, combined with the 13 members removed earlier, were the largest in the history of the Indian Parliament. Meanwhile, floor leaders of the INDIA bloc are also set to convene a meeting in the chamber of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

The INDIA bloc MPs, including those suspended, will also stage a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises at 10.30 am over the bulk suspension. While 34 opposition Rajya Sabha MPs, including Congress' Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala were suspended for the remainder of the 'Winter Session', the 'misconduct' of 11 others was also referred to the Privileges Committee, which has been asked to give its report in three months.

The members will remain suspended till a report is submitted by the panel. The reason for the suspension of opposition MPs for the rest of the Winter Session was cited to be 'misconduct' and failure to adhere to the directions of the Chair.

According to sources, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance MPs, who were not suspended, are likely to 'boycott' their respective Houses. Following the suspensions on Monday, opposition MPs lashed out at the BJP-led Centre, terming it 'autocratic'.

Kharge said "democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi government by suspending 47 MPs". "With an Opposition-Less Parliament, the Modi government can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate," the Congress national president posted on X.

He added that the Opposition's demands include a statement from Shah on the security breach and a discussion in both Houses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)