West Bengal: Fire breaks out at paper mill in Howrah, no casualty reported

A fire broke out in a paper mill located in Ranihati, Howrah on Tuesday morning. The fire has been brought under control. No casualty has been reported in the incident.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 10:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 10:37 IST
West Bengal: Fire breaks out at paper mill in Howrah, no casualty reported
Fire breaks out in a paper mill located in Ranihati, (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a paper mill located in Ranihati, Howrah on Tuesday morning. The fire has been brought under control.

No casualty has been reported in the incident. Five fire tenders reached the spot to extinguish the fire.

According to sources, the fire broke out at the paper mill around 4:30 am. The information was given to the fire officials, after which five fire tenders reached the incident site. Howrah Fire Officer, Ranjan Kumar Ghosh said, "Around 4:30 in the morning we received the information and after that, a total of five fire tenders present in the surrounding area, reached the spot and started efforts to extinguish the fire. There is no information about any casualties in this incident."

Due to the presence of a large amount of inflammable paper in the paper mill, the fire spread very quickly. Information on the cause of the fire has also not been reported yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

