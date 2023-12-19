Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: TCP and YSRCP workers clash in Guntur

Tension gripped Pedanandipadu of Guntur district after a clash erupted between factions of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCRCP) on Monday night.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 13:51 IST
Police arrive at spot where clashes took place. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tension gripped Pedanandipadu of Guntur district after a clash erupted between factions of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCRCP) on Monday night. The incident took place near the Ram temple in the old bus stand centre during the Mukkoti event in Pedanandipadu, according to sources.

Pedanandipadu inspector Ramesh said, "A clash erupted between YSRCP and TDP followers. Trouble ensued when the temple committee decided to remove a flex belonging to the YSRCP. This action triggered a clash, with YSRCP members alleging that their flexi was removed and replaced with a TDP flexi." The skirmish intensified as the YSRCP faction confronted their counterparts from the Telugu Desam, with the temple committee allegedly issuing threats during the altercation.

On receiving information, a police team promptly arrived at the scene and removed both flexes in a bid to diffuse tensions. The authorities were carrying out a further investigation to ascertain the reasons leading to the clash.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

