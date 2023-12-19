Left Menu

China stocks roughly flat as sentiment remains subdued; HK shares down

** Tech stocks traded in Hong Kong were down 0.6%, with Chinese food delivery giant Meituan slumping 5.7% to a near 4-year low. ** Shares of mainland property developers were down 3.3%, with Country Garden Services down 11.7%.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-12-2023 13:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 13:57 IST
China stocks roughly flat as sentiment remains subdued; HK shares down
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese stocks ended largely flat on Tuesday, as investor sentiment remained muted between economic data and a readout of an agenda-setting meeting of the country's top leaders. Hong Kong stocks fell, dragged by property and tech shares.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed up 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index were little changed. ** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.8%.

** Chinese markets could not shake their funk following last week's mixed economic data and mild response to the Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC) readout, said Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer at KraneShares in a note. ** China's economy is expected to see more favourable conditions and more opportunities than challenges in 2024, state media said, citing a readout of the CEWC held last week.

** Macroeconomic policies will continue to provide support for economic recovery, said state media. ** November data showed domestic demand taking another step down, with retail sales growth almost halving and most major housing indicators deteriorating, said analysts at Barclays.

** Mainland sectors were mixed, with semiconductors up 1.1% while health care and real estate declined 1.0% and 1.5%, respectively. ** Tech stocks traded in Hong Kong were down 0.6%, with Chinese food delivery giant Meituan slumping 5.7% to a near 4-year low.

** Shares of mainland property developers were down 3.3%, with Country Garden Services down 11.7%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023