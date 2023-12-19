Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits West Garo Hills region of Meghalaya

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale hit the West Garo Hills region of Meghalaya on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 1.14 pm at a depth of 10 km.

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 25.72 and longitude 90.21. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 19-12-2023, 13:14:14 IST, Lat: 25.72 & Long: 90.21, Depth: 10 km, Region: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya," NCS posted on X.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit the Zanskar region in Ladakh's Kargil district. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 10:31 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometres, and the epicentre was found to be at Latitude: 33.33 and Longitude: 76.85. (ANI)

