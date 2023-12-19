Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits West Garo Hills region of Meghalaya

14 pm at a depth of 10 km.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 14:14 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits West Garo Hills region of Meghalaya
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale hit the West Garo Hills region of Meghalaya on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 1.14 pm at a depth of 10 km.

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 25.72 and longitude 90.21. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 19-12-2023, 13:14:14 IST, Lat: 25.72 & Long: 90.21, Depth: 10 km, Region: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya," NCS posted on X.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit the Zanskar region in Ladakh's Kargil district. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 10:31 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometres, and the epicentre was found to be at Latitude: 33.33 and Longitude: 76.85. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023