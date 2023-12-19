Karnataka Chief Minister meets PM Modi in Delhi, 'requests him to release drought relief'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to release drought relief to the state at the earliest, the Chief Minister's Office informed in a release. He was accompanied by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. The meeting was held in National Capital, New Delhi.

As per the release, following the meeting, CM Siddaramaiah wrote a letter to PM Modi. "Thank you very much for sparing your valuable time to meet me today." "As you are aware, a large part of Karnataka is facing severe drought. Out of the 236 Taluks of the state 223 are declared as drought-affected, as per the procedure laid down in the Drought Manual of 2020. Out of the 223 drought-affected districts, 196 are severely drought-affected," CM wrote in his letter addressed to PM Modi.

Highlighting the plight of farmers, CM in his letter said that around 48.19 lakh hectares of agriculture and horticulture crops have suffered crop losses ranging from 33 to 100 per cent, with the majority of the area reporting a loss of more than 80 per cent. "Small and Marginal farmers are most affected, as about 83 per cent of the land area under cultivation is covered by small and marginal farm holdings. Karnataka has assessed the damage to the crops and sought an input subsidy of Rs 4663.12 crores from NDRF," the letter stated.

"I earnestly look forward to a positive response and an early resolution to the above issues, in the interest of the farmers of Karnataka," the letter stated. "It is nearly 3 months since we submitted our first memorandum and two months since the IMCT made its field visits. The farmers of Karnataka are in deep distress. Since crops have failed, we must pay the input subsidy to the farmers soon to alleviate their hardship and suffering," the letter stated.

"Thus, the State Government is seeking drought relief of Rs 18,171.44 crores from the NDRF," the letter read. "It is therefore to request the Prime Minister to direct the High-Level Committee under the Home Minister to consider the number of and area under SMF holdings as per the FRUITS database of Karnataka, as per the letter.

After the meeting CM Siddaramiah in his post on X said "It has already been three months since the first petition was filed and the farmers are in a very difficult situation. I have apprised the Prime Minister that it is essential to provide input subsidy to farmers in view of crop failure. In view of the welfare of the farmers of Karnataka who are suffering due to drought, I have requested to release the relief as soon as possible." (ANI)

