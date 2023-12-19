Left Menu

Gaza health ministry: At least 13 killed in Israeli strike on Jabalia refugee camp

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 15:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 13 Palestinians were killed and 75 others wounded in an Israeli strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled enclave said.

There was no immediate response from Israeli authorities. At 1.4-square kilometres, Jabalia is the largest of eight refugee camps in Gaza and has been home to some 116,000 registered refugees, many of whom are dependent on food, medicine and other aid provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

