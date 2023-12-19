Left Menu

'Cash-for-query': Delhi to hear plea by expelled TMC MP Mohua Moitra against order to vacate bungalow on Jan 4

Delhi High Court on Tuesday fixed January 4 for hearing a plea moved by expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, seeking the quashing of a notice issued by the Directorate of Estate cancelling her government-allocated accommodation in Delhi.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi High Court on Tuesday fixed January 4 for hearing a plea moved by expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, seeking the quashing of a notice issued by the Directorate of Estate cancelling her government-allocated accommodation in Delhi. The plea stated that a notice was issued to her on December 11, directing her to vacate the government bungalow by 7.01.2024, failing which proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants Act) 1971 ('PP Act 1971') will be caused to be initiated.

Recently, the Directorate of Estate, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, asked Moitra to vacate her official bungalow, shortly after she was expelled from the Lok Sabha in connection with the 'cash-for-query' case. The plea states that the order cancelling the petitioner's allotted accommodation is premised on the valid expulsion of the petitioner from the Lok Sabha.

The validity of her expulsion itself is, however, pending adjudication before the Supreme Court of India, involving significant questions of constitutional interpretation, it notes. It has sought judicial intervention to let her retain possession of her government accommodation till the declaration of the results of next year's general elections.

The plea states further that the absence of government accommodation, however, poses a significant impediment to the Petitioner's ability to host and engage with party members, parliamentarians, fellow politicians, visiting constituents, key stakeholders and other dignitaries, which is essential, especially in the lead up to a general election. (ANI)

