Woman killed in temple in Punjab's Kapurthala

A woman devotee was killed allegedly by a man in a temple here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sarita Devi, said police.

She was killed on Monday night as she often objected to the entry of the accused in an inebriated condition in the temple, said police.

In a complaint lodged with the police, the deceased's husband Rakesh Kumar said his wife was the caretaker of the temple in the Sidhwan Dona village.

Police said the woman was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by the accused when she objected to his entry in the temple in an inebriated condition.

He then fled from the spot. Police said an investigation was underway in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)