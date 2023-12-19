IWAI enters into MoUs for increasing cargo movement through river systems

Inland Waterways Authority of India, IWAI has entered into MoUs with a number of private cargo owners/ shipper/ e commerce companies for increasing cargo movement through river systems as detailed at Annexure-1.

To make our river system sustainable and economical mode of transport in the country, 111 waterways (including 5 existing NWs and 106 new) spread over 24 States have been declared as National Waterways (NWs) vide National Waterways Act, 2016 w.e.f. 12.04.2016. Feasibility Studies (FSs) of new NWs have been completed and subsequent Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) also completed on selected NWs on the basis of FSs. Action plan has been formulated for development of 26 viable NWs based upon the outcome of study reports and development taken up in 20 NWs.

There is negligible containerized cargo movement on inland vessels in India. However, IWAI is encouraging the private sector to invest in container vessels through various stakeholders conferences. Further, terminals and waterways are developed with a view to handle both bulk and containerized cargo.

