CM Pramod Sawant hoists national flag on 62nd Liberation Day of Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hoisted the national flag on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of the liberation of Goa in Panaji. Sawant also awarded the Chief Minister's Police (Gold) Medal for meritorious service to North Goa Superintendent of Police (SP) Nidhin Valsan on the occasion. Speaking to ANI, after the ceremony, the Chief Minister said that the state Liberation Day is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in every block and district in Goa.

"We are celebrating the 62nd anniversary of Liberation of Goa. We are celebrating the day with great excitement in every high school, and government office at the block and district level...Today we are paying homage to those in Goa and in the country who have contributed to the state's liberation and giving them our best wishes," Sawant said on Tuesday. Observed on December 19 every year, Goa Liberation Day marks the day in 1961 when the Indian Army freed the state from 450 years of Portuguese rule.

On the government initiatives taken in the state, the Chief Minister said, "Yesterday we distributed recruitment letters to children of those in the freedom fighter's category. Our administration is working on the last-mile delivery of the four pillars of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance- women empowerment, the strength of youths, farmers and the welfare of the poor. We are also working on skilling, re-skilling and upskilling under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana. The PM Vikas Kalyan Yatra is being welcomed at every panchayat with great enthusiasm. Along with this, we are also taking forward the overall development of Goa by emphasising infrastructure development and human development." North Goa SP Nidhin Valsan said that the award he received was a reward for his teamwork and an inspiration to work hard.

"I feel very proud. The Goa government and our CM have recognized our efforts and our work. It is a great motivation and inspiration to work hard in the future. I am thankful to Goa Police, the DGP, the Chief Secretary, the CM and the entire staff of Goa Police who stood with me and supported us. It is a reward for our teamwork," he said speaking to ANI. Earlier in the day, Pramod Sawant took to 'X' to hail the sacrifice and valour of the state's freedom fighters and the army.

"On this historic Goa Liberation Day, I salute the supreme sacrifice of our freedom fighters who valiantly fought to free Goa from oppressive colonial rule. I salute the Indian Armed Forces for their decisive action with Operation Vijay," Sawant posted from his official 'X' handle. "The liberation struggle, a result of determination, fills our hearts with promise and hope as we stand together to build a 'Bhangrale Goem' for the generations to come. Heartiest wishes to the people of Goa on the momentous occasion of Goa Liberation Day," the CM added in his post. (ANI)

