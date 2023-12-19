Left Menu

Most farmlands affected by heavy rain in South Tamil Nadu, says state revenue minister

Four districts in South Tamil Nadu have been affected by the rains in the last two days. Except for Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, most of the farmlands have been affected in the South, said KKSSR Ramachandran, Tamilnadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management.

KKSSR Ramachandran, Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Four districts in South Tamil Nadu have been affected by rains in the last two days. Except for Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, most of the farmlands have been affected in the South, said KKSSR Ramachandran, Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management. The Minister said that around 1,21,820 acres of crops got damaged in the rain in Tenkasi district till Monday. There was no loss of life except for two cattle in the district.

Electricity was provided uninterruptedly in the district and there was no shortage of milk, said the minister. The Minister said that when the inspection team of the central government comes, a report on crop damage will be given and appropriate relief will be sought.

Ramachandran said that the Central Government Inspection Committee will soon come to Tamil Nadu and the Chief Minister is making efforts for that. The work of delivering food by helicopter to stranded passengers at Srivaikuntam railway station is underway. The tri-servicemen are trying with six helicopters, said the minister.

A total of 625 personnel and 230 trainee personnel are working in the field in disaster recovery. The chief minister is coming to the most affected district of Thoothukudi, said the Minister The Minister said that medical camps will be set up in all four heavy rain-affected districts.

In Tenkasi district, 83 houses were partially damaged and 46 houses were completely damaged. Currently, the Tamil Nadu government is acting with the main duty of saving people's lives, said the Minister The Tamil Nadu government is also taking steps to compensate for the damaged crops in Tenkasi district, said the Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

