Left Menu

SpiceJet shares jump nearly 8 pc in intra-day trade; settle in positive territory

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 17:06 IST
SpiceJet shares jump nearly 8 pc in intra-day trade; settle in positive territory
SpiceJet Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of SpiceJet on Tuesday jumped nearly 8 per cent in intra-day trade after the company said it has expressed interest to acquire Go First and plans to submit its offer after carrying out due diligence of the bankrupt carrier.

The stock climbed 7.77 per cent to Rs 69.20 -- its 52-week high -- during the trade on the BSE. It finally ended at Rs 66.08, up 2.91 per cent.

Go First, which stopped flying since May 3 amid financial woes mainly triggered by Pratt & Whitney engine issues, is undergoing an insolvency resolution process.

In a regulatory filing, SpiceJet said it ''has expressed interest with the resolution professional of Go First and wish to submit an offer post diligence, with a view to creating a strong and viable airline in a possible combination with SpiceJet''.

The airline, which is grappling with financial headwinds, last week announced raising around USD 270 million from various investors.

''The Board of the Company has recently approved and initiated the process of raising fresh capital of about US$ 270 million to strengthen its financial position and provide resources to invest in growth plans,'' the filing said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023