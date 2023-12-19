Left Menu

CBI arrests Postal Department employee in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a postal assistant working in the office of the superintendent of the Post Office in Jharkhand's Palamu district in connection with a bribery case.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 17:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a postal assistant working in the office of the superintendent of the Post Office in Jharkhand's Palamu district in connection with a bribery case. The arrested accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, a postal assistant in the office of the Superintendent of Dalatonganj Post Office in Palamu.

A case was registered against Kumar with the CBI and the complainant alleged that the accused demanded a bribe to process an attestation form and issue a joining letter for the position of Branch Post Master under Gramin Dak Seva. As per the officials, the CBI caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

The accused will be produced in the court of the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Ranchi. (ANI)

