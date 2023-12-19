Newclick row: Delhi Police seeks more time in court to complete investigation

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday moved an application in Patiala House Court seeking an extension of time to complete the investigation in the case registered under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following allegations that News Portal NewsClick received huge money for pro-China propaganda. The plea was moved before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur. The court listed this matter for December 22, 2023.

According to the sources, the police have sought three more months to complete the investigation into the matter. Recently, the court dismissed Newsclick's founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha's application, which sought directions to release his electronic devices seized by Delhi Police.

In October this year, the Delhi Police arrested Purkayastha and Newsclick HR Head Amit Chakraborty under the provisions of UAPA. The Delhi Police's Special Cell, in its FIR against Purkayastha, stated that the People's Dispatch Portal, owned and maintained by PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd., has been used for intentionally peddling false narratives through paid news in place of crores of illegally routed foreign funds as part of a conspiracy.

The FIR further stated that foreign funds in crores have been infused illegally in India by Indian and foreign entities inimical to India in pursuance of a conspiracy to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, to cause disaffection against India and to threaten the unity, integrity, and security of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)