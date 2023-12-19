Lithuania reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu on farm, WOAH says
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-12-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 17:54 IST
Lithuania has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, on a turkey farm in the southwestern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Tuesday.
The outbreak was detected in the village of Nartas, in the county of Marijampoles. It killed the entire flock of 6,361 turkeys, the Paris-based body said, quoting information from Lithuanian authorities.
