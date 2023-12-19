South Africa's 2023 wheat harvest seen 2% higher than previous year

South African farmers are expected to harvest 2% more wheat in the 2023 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Tuesday.

The CEC's fifth winter wheat crop forecast estimates the 2023 wheat harvest at 2.152 million tonnes, up from the 2.110 million tonnes harvested last year. The latest wheat forecast is unchanged from the previous estimate published on Nov.28.

