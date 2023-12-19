Left Menu

Kanpur experiences biting chill, people take refuge in government shelter home

The cold wave continues to intensify its grip on much of north India, with Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur experiencing a bone-chilling cold.

People huddled around a bonfire to ward off the cold. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The cold wave continues to intensify its grip on much of north India, with Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur experiencing a bone-chilling cold. With a significant drop in the temperature, underprivileged people and early morning commuters were seen huddled around a bonfire to ward off the cold.

A local who took refuge at a night shelter of the municipal corporation said that it was getting too cold. At times, blankets are being provided but not to everyone. Meanwhile, as the cold extended its grip on the national capital on Tuesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.8 degrees Celsius at Palam.

As Delhi woke up to a chilly morning, Sri Krishan, who has been in the habit of taking a stroll near the India Gate for the last 50 years, said the prevailing cold, combined with fog and pollution, is adding to the distress of locals battling asthma or other respiratory problems. "Temperature (24-hr tendency) over Delhi recorded at 0530 hrs IST of today, The 19th Dec.: Palam: 10.8 (-0.4) Safdarjung: 10.2 (+2.2)," read a post on the official X handle of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

Earlier, Indian Meteorological Department scientist Naresh Kumar held a briefing on the weather change expected in northwest India due to a Western disturbance in the Himalayan region. "Right now, the temperature is normal in northwest India. However, they may fall by about one to two degrees in the next two days and two to three degrees in the eastern part of the country," Kumar told ANI on Monday. (ANI)

