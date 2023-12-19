Left Menu

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books former PPSC chairman, members for irregularities in medical officer recruitment

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a case against the former Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) chairman, and its four ex-members for allegedly committing irregularities in the recruitment of 312 medical officers (MO) during the year 2008-2009.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 19:01 IST
Punjab Vigilance Bureau books former PPSC chairman, members for irregularities in medical officer recruitment
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a case against the former Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) chairman, and its four ex-members for allegedly committing irregularities in the recruitment of 312 medical officers (MO) during the year 2008-2009. In this case, Satwant Singh Mohi, a former MLA from Shatrana, has been arrested and raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining accused.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday an official spokesperson of the state VB said this case has been registered on the basis of an enquiry report of the special investigation team (SIT). The accused nominated in this case include SK Sinha, Chairman (Deceased), Brig (Retd) DS Grewal (Deceased), Satwant Singh Mohi, DS Mahal, Ravinder Kaur, daughter-in-law of Lal Singh, former minister and Anil Sarin, a BJP spokesperson.

Revealing details he added that the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered to constitute a SIT on 22-11-2013 to enquire into the whole matter while disposing of writ petitions challenging the irregularities committed during the recruitment of a total of 312 MOs by the PPSC in two lots of 100 and 212 posts. He further informed that the SIT, comprising of two members namely MS Baali, Joint Commissioner CBI (Retired) and Suresh Arora, then Director General Vigilance, has submitted its report in the High Court proving that the entire selection of 312 doctors in the years 2008-2009 was full of blatant irregularities.

Accordingly, an FIR was lodged at VB police station Patiala range under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of IPC against the then chairman and four members of PPSC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023