Punjab Vigilance Bureau books former PPSC chairman, members for irregularities in medical officer recruitment

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a case against the former Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) chairman, and its four ex-members for allegedly committing irregularities in the recruitment of 312 medical officers (MO) during the year 2008-2009. In this case, Satwant Singh Mohi, a former MLA from Shatrana, has been arrested and raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining accused.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday an official spokesperson of the state VB said this case has been registered on the basis of an enquiry report of the special investigation team (SIT). The accused nominated in this case include SK Sinha, Chairman (Deceased), Brig (Retd) DS Grewal (Deceased), Satwant Singh Mohi, DS Mahal, Ravinder Kaur, daughter-in-law of Lal Singh, former minister and Anil Sarin, a BJP spokesperson.

Revealing details he added that the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered to constitute a SIT on 22-11-2013 to enquire into the whole matter while disposing of writ petitions challenging the irregularities committed during the recruitment of a total of 312 MOs by the PPSC in two lots of 100 and 212 posts. He further informed that the SIT, comprising of two members namely MS Baali, Joint Commissioner CBI (Retired) and Suresh Arora, then Director General Vigilance, has submitted its report in the High Court proving that the entire selection of 312 doctors in the years 2008-2009 was full of blatant irregularities.

Accordingly, an FIR was lodged at VB police station Patiala range under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of IPC against the then chairman and four members of PPSC. (ANI)

