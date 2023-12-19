Left Menu

Israeli ports company chair plays down embargo risk from Houthi attacks

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-12-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

The head of the government-owned Israel Ports Company brushed off on Tuesday any risk of the country coming under a shipping embargo due to attacks by Yemen's Houthis, saying the bulk of seaborne imports come from the West rather than via the Red Sea.

Addressing a conference hosted by the Globes business newspaper, Uzi Itzhaki said there had yet to be significant price hikes on incoming cargo and that he anticipated no lack of supplies to Israel of essential goods like fuel and food. (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Steven Scheer)

