Shimla bypass link road from Chamiyana to Bhatakuffar hospital to be finished by June: NHAI official

The link road from Chamiyana to the super-specialty hospital in Bhatakuffar on the outskirts of Shimla district will be completed on a priority by June, a top NHAI official said on Tuesday.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Regional Officer (Shimla) Abdul Basit met all stakeholders and reviewed the four-lane Shimla bypass project, according to a statement. Phase 2 of the project -- from Shakhral to Dhalli -- will pass through the Chamiyana village to near the super-specialty hospital. Basit directed that this link be finished on a priority by June, according to a statement.

He said doctors of the super-specialty facility requested the NHAI to connect the road on a priority as the campus, which boasts high-end and costly equipment, was lying unused due to improper connectivity.

Keeping in view the convenience of patients, the work will be started on the two-kilometre stretch in the first week of January, Basit said.

He also directed a fortnightly review of the work's progress. NHAI Project Director Anand Kumar said the four-lane road will be completed by December 2026 and, will all the clearances obtained, the work will begin shortly.

