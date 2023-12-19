Delhi court awards life sentence to three in honour killing case

The Rohini District Court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to three convicts in an honour killing matter of 2010. This case pertains to Wazirpur Village under the area of Ashok Vihar police station in June 2010.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Babru Bhan sentenced Mandeep Nagar, Nakul Khari and Ankit Chaudhary for killing Monika, her husband Kuldeep and Mandeep's sister Shobha. The fourth convict Rakesh Nagar has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment under section 216 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On the court on 4.09.2023, convicted accused namely Ankit Chaudhary, Mandeep Nagar and Nakul Khari for the offence punishable under section 120B IPC for conspiring to murder Kuldeep, Monika and Shobha. They were also convicted for an offence under section 302 read with Section 120B IPC.

In addition, accused Ankit Chaudhary was convicted for an offence under section 25/27 Arms Act and accused Mandeep Nagar was convicted for an offence under section 27 of the Arms Act. Accused Rakesh Nagar alias Sintu was convicted for an offence under section 216 IPC.

In 2006, Kuldeep married his childhood friend Monika. They belonged to two different communities. As per the prosecution, on June 20, 2010, Monika was found dead in her rented room and the body of her husband Kuldeep was recovered from a car. Both were shot dead.

As per the prosecution Ankit and Mandeep Nagar killed Kuldeep and Monika as well as Shobha (Mandeep's sister) who had also eloped with her boyfriend. FIR was registered at Ashok Vihar Police Station in the year 2010. It was alleged that these convicts killed Kuldeep his wife Monika and Shobha.

Ankit Chaudhary was arrested on June 26, 2010. Two other accused Mandeep and Nakul Khari were arrested on July 1, 2010. ASJ Babru Bhan said in the judgement, "The creature of illusionary honour and hatred was again awakened" when Shobha and Khushboo eloped with their boyfriends. However, Shobha returned later. The community felt the women followed in the footsteps of Kuldeep and Monika and decided to "set an example so nobody dares to repeat the same conduct in future."

"Their conduct before and after the commission of the crime, motive, borrowing of car, recovery of keys of the car, recovery of weapon and ballistic report are sufficient to conclusively indicate towards their guilt," the judgement read. (ANI)

