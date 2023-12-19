IMF says lower oil production will reduce Iraq's GDP growth in 2023, 2024

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that Iraq's lower oil production, following the closure of the Iraq-Turkey pipeline and OPEC+ production cuts, will reduce the country's overall GDP growth in 2023 and 2024.

The IMF added that Iraq's "large" fiscal expansion in the three-year budget law "poses significant risks to fiscal and external sustainability over the medium term".

