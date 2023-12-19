Left Menu

IMF says lower oil production will reduce Iraq's GDP growth in 2023, 2024

19-12-2023
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that Iraq's lower oil production, following the closure of the Iraq-Turkey pipeline and OPEC+ production cuts, will reduce the country's overall GDP growth in 2023 and 2024.

The IMF added that Iraq's "large" fiscal expansion in the three-year budget law "poses significant risks to fiscal and external sustainability over the medium term".

