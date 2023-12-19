IMF says lower oil production will reduce Iraq's GDP growth in 2023, 2024
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-12-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 19:45 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that Iraq's lower oil production, following the closure of the Iraq-Turkey pipeline and OPEC+ production cuts, will reduce the country's overall GDP growth in 2023 and 2024.
The IMF added that Iraq's "large" fiscal expansion in the three-year budget law "poses significant risks to fiscal and external sustainability over the medium term".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- The International Monetary Fund
Advertisement