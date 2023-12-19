Cape Town residents urged to reduce food waste during Christmas

With the holiday season often being a time of abundance and indulgence, the City of Cape Town has urged residents to join in the effort to reduce food waste during the upcoming Christmas celebrations.

Member of Mayoral Committee for Urban Waste Management, Grant Twigg, warned that food waste is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and exacerbates the effects of climate change.

“When food is wasted, not only are valuable resources such as water, energy and land wasted, but when leftovers and scraps end up in landfill, they produce a potent greenhouse gas that can accelerate climate change.

“The city encourages residents to practice careful planning when it comes to their holiday meals. Smart shopping and thoughtful meal preparation can help avoid overstocking and excess consumption,” Twigg said.

Tips to reduce food waste during the holiday season:

• Plan meals and shopping lists: Plan your meals in advance and create a detailed shopping list. This way, you can avoid overbuying and ensure you only purchase what you need.

• Buy locally and seasonally: Support local farmers and reduce the carbon footprint associated with long-distance transportation by choosing locally-grown and seasonal produce.

• Proper storage: Store food correctly to extend its shelf life. Ensure refrigerated items are kept at the appropriate temperature and use the first-in, first-out method when organising your pantry.

• Be mindful of your fridge/freezer capacity, when stocking up on fresh fruit and vegetables, to minimise unnecessary spoiling of unused vegetables,

• Portion control: Be mindful of how much food you cook and serve. Start with smaller portions and allow guests to serve themselves second helpings if desired. This will minimise leftovers and reduce waste.

• Be creative with re-using leftover food: There are options to make leftovers into new and exciting dishes to enjoy, rather than just throwing them out.

• Composting: Consider composting at home. Composting food scraps not only reduces landfill waste but also creates nutrient-rich compost that can be used to nourish plants and gardens.

Twigg reminded businesses to come up with alternative plans to landfill, when disposing of organic waste.

Since the adoption of the amended Integrated Waste Management By-Law in 2009, every business in Cape Town has been required to develop integrated waste management plans (IWMP) to cover all aspects of waste management.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)